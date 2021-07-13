Kalispell Man Dies After Kayak Flips in Flathead River

A 39-year-old Kalispell man died in a kayaking accident on the Flathead River on Sunday, July 11, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

James Curtis was kayaking with his wife when his boat flipped near Spruce Park On The River, an RV park, near Montana Highway 35 in Evergreen. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Bystanders were the first on-scene followed by Evergreen Fire Rescue and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department. CPR was initiated and ALERT Air Ambulance transported him to Logan Health in Kalispell where he died.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are investigating the incident.