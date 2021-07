Beating the Dog Days of Summer with Sprinklers

7:53 p.m. A man failed to steal a 24-pack of beer.

8:24 p.m. Someone was shooting off multiple fireworks.

8:45 p.m. Three boys were doing donuts in a parking lot.

9:41 p.m. A friendly dog was on a mission playing with sprinklers.

9:45 p.m. Someone was anxious about the fireworks.

9:52 p.m. More fireworks were shot off.

10:06 p.m. Additional fireworks.

10:10 p.m. Loud fireworks.

10:32 p.m. Lots of loud fireworks.

10:22 p.m. A belligerent woman needed to get tacos.

10:52 p.m. People near the fairgrounds were shooting off fireworks.

11:08 p.m. A drunken neighbor was setting off fireworks near a school.