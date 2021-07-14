Burnt Peak Fire in Lincoln Co. Prompts Pre-evacuation Notices

A lightning-caused wildfire burning in steep, timbered terrain on the south face of Burnt Peak in Lincoln County, about nine miles southwest of Troy, has prompted pre-evacuation notices for residents in the North Fork Keeler area.
According to a Wednesday update from Kootenai National Forest personnel, the 1,150-acre wildfire, which was sparked on July 7 and detected later that morning, is about 10% contained around its perimeter. Fire activity on July 14 included group torching, short-range spotting, and uphill runs as firefighters work to improve access to the fire and extend anchor points.
Approximately 101 fire personnel are currently on scene utilizing Keeler Rattle Road #473, Pony Mountain Road #2201, and the North Fork Keeler Road #404 as part of the suppression efforts. Resources on scene include four engines, six water tenders, and nine pieces of equipment.
Smoke is visible from the community of Troy.
A closure order remains in effect for the area and roads in the vicinity of the Burnt Peak Fire for both public and firefighter safety.
For more information, updates and a map of the fire visit the incident command page here.
