A ‘Shroom a Day… Keeps the Boyfriend Away

12:38 a.m. A child had an earache.

2:02 a.m. Youths were kicking fences.

9:26 a.m. An estranged wife demanded money.

1:44 p.m. A suspicious biker was looking through windows.

4:45 p.m. A bag of drugs was found.

5:12 p.m. Two people threw fireworks near someone who asked them to stop.

8:57 p.m. An annoyed citizen said she would call every hour on the hour if the fireworks in the city don’t stop.

9:40 p.m. On her next call, the annoyed citizen was advised that calling about the same fireworks every hour would not help.

9:44 p.m. Fireworks.

10:03 p.m. A caller was concerned the neighbor’s fireworks would set the trees on fire.

10:18 p.m. Fireworks.

10:32 p.m. Fireworks.

10:35 p.m. A lot of fireworks.

10:51 p.m. Fireworks scared a dog.

10:59 p.m. More fireworks.

11:03 p.m. A woman high on ‘shrooms spit on her boyfriend.

11:07 p.m. Someone was unhappy about the fireworks.

11:13 p.m. A caller thought someone was shooting a gun, in addition to fireworks.

11:40 p.m. Someone in a truck shot a firework at a biker.