Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, July 4, 2021

A ‘Shroom a Day… Keeps the Boyfriend Away

By

12:38 a.m. A child had an earache.

2:02 a.m. Youths were kicking fences. 

9:26 a.m. An estranged wife demanded money. 

1:44 p.m. A suspicious biker was looking through windows. 

4:45 p.m. A bag of drugs was found. 

5:12 p.m. Two people threw fireworks near someone who asked them to stop. 

8:57 p.m. An annoyed citizen said she would call every hour on the hour if the fireworks in the city don’t stop.  

9:40 p.m.  On her next call, the annoyed citizen was advised that calling about the same fireworks every hour would not help.

9:44 p.m. Fireworks. 

10:03 p.m. A caller was concerned the neighbor’s fireworks would set the trees on fire.

10:18 p.m. Fireworks.

10:32 p.m. Fireworks.

10:35 p.m. A lot of fireworks. 

10:51 p.m. Fireworks scared a dog.

10:59 p.m. More fireworks. 

11:03 p.m. A woman high on ‘shrooms spit on her boyfriend. 

11:07 p.m. Someone was unhappy about the fireworks. 

11:13 p.m. A caller thought someone was shooting a gun, in addition to fireworks. 

11:40 p.m.  Someone in a truck shot a firework at a biker. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.