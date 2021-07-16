GPIA Terminal Expansion Breaks Ground

After the pandemic paused the Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) terminal expansion project last year while the airport saw record low traffic, the airport has since made a complete recovery and officials celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, July 13.

The airport has been consistently breaking 2019 traffic numbers since this April by 25 to 30% after experiencing the lowest daily passenger count in the airport’s history a year before, GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said at the ceremony.

“Fifteen months ago we saw the lowest aviation passenger count in history,” Ratkowski said. “Three days ago, we saw the highest passenger count in history … We put over 3,100 people through the checkpoint.”

When the airport was seeing record low traffic, officials speculated the airport might recover by 2024, during which time they could begin the terminal expansion.

“We did what most airports did — we hunkered down and we waited,” Ratkowski said. “What nobody could foresee would be the confluence of circumstances that would make Kalispell stand out and make our recovery so remarkable.”

Main lobby and security checkpoint. Courtesy rendering

Crews started utility work this spring and phase one of the project began at the end of June on the west end of the building. Phase two will begin in summer of 2023 and the entire expansion will be completed in fall 2024.

The $100 million project will nearly triple the airport’s square footage from 75,000 to 200,000 square feet.

Passenger areas, back-of-house improvements, TSA screening checkpoints and baggage areas will expand and two gates will be added to the existing five with larger waiting areas. A bar and restaurant will also be added to concessions, along with Flathead County’s first escalators.

This summer, GPIA added 100,000 airline seats, acquired three new airlines and existing airlines added several seasonal flights.

“Growth is upon us again, this time at a breakneck pace,” Ratkowski said. “Infrastructure throughout the valley is stressed and the airport is no exception. This project is an important part of expanding our community’s infrastructure and we’re committed to delivering a building and a passenger experience that serves as a positive first and last experience for people who are visiting the Flathead Valley.”