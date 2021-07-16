It’s Not a Gun

12:03 a.m. An ashtray caught fire.

12:07 a.m. A man yelling that he knew the difference between fireworks and gunshots misconstrued fireworks for gunshots.

12:43 a.m. Someone in a casino was rowdy.

12:56 a.m. Fireworks ignited a trashcan.

12:51 p.m. An ex-girlfriend keyed a car.

10:51 a.m. A pride display was vandalized.

7:43 p.m. A woman staggering along the road was just out for a walk.

10:13 p.m. Kids shooting off fireworks were advised to do so outside city limits.

10:17 p.m. Large fireworks.

10:30 p.m. Some nice folks cleaned up their fireworks debris.