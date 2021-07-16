Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 5, 2021

It’s Not a Gun

By

12:03 a.m. An ashtray caught fire. 

12:07 a.m. A man yelling that he knew the difference between fireworks and gunshots misconstrued fireworks for gunshots.  

12:43 a.m. Someone in a casino was rowdy.

12:56 a.m. Fireworks ignited a trashcan. 

12:51 p.m. An ex-girlfriend keyed a car.

10:51 a.m.  A pride display was vandalized. 

7:43 p.m. A woman staggering along the road was just out for a walk.

10:13 p.m. Kids shooting off fireworks were advised to do so outside city limits.

10:17 p.m. Large fireworks.

10:30 p.m. Some nice folks cleaned up their fireworks debris. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.