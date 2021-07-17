12:06 a.m. A man was hurt in a dog fight.
10:27 a.m. Four purses and some shoes were found by a boat launch.
11:01 a.m. A man was playing air golf.
11:19 a.m. A horse went missing.
1:54 p.m. Vulgar rap music was being played.
2:01 p.m. Someone reported an excavator that appeared to have been unloaded and left on their driveway.
2:09 p.m. A mower threw a rock and broke a window.
6:13 p.m. A person was gopher hunting in a horse pasture.
7:55 p.m. Someone accidentally drove off in the wrong vehicle.
11:41 p.m. A caller thought a FedEx truck driving around shouldn’t be out so late.