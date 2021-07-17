12:06 a.m. A man was hurt in a dog fight.

10:27 a.m. Four purses and some shoes were found by a boat launch.

11:01 a.m. A man was playing air golf.

11:19 a.m. A horse went missing.

1:54 p.m. Vulgar rap music was being played.

2:01 p.m. Someone reported an excavator that appeared to have been unloaded and left on their driveway.

2:09 p.m. A mower threw a rock and broke a window.

6:13 p.m. A person was gopher hunting in a horse pasture.

7:55 p.m. Someone accidentally drove off in the wrong vehicle.

11:41 p.m. A caller thought a FedEx truck driving around shouldn’t be out so late.