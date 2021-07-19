Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 10, 2021

300 Horsepower, 0 Dolphinpower

12:11 a.m. A vehicle was stuck on top of a large rock. 

1:52 p.m. A vehicle lost its brakes on a boat ramp and ended up completely submerged. The boat, however, floated. 

3:25 p.m. A van was zooming around a neighborhood. 

6:57 p.m. Someone threw a stop sign into a backyard. 

7:37 p.m. Two bushes were set on fire by fireworks. 

8:45 p.m. Someone in a gas station was rude. 

9:36 p.m. A caller was concerned that a pile of raw meat on the ground would attract a bear. 

11:30 p.m. A wedding was loud and possibly involved fireworks. 

11:35 p.m. A caller thought they saw a bear stand up. 

