300 Horsepower, 0 Dolphinpower

12:11 a.m. A vehicle was stuck on top of a large rock.

1:52 p.m. A vehicle lost its brakes on a boat ramp and ended up completely submerged. The boat, however, floated.

3:25 p.m. A van was zooming around a neighborhood.

6:57 p.m. Someone threw a stop sign into a backyard.

7:37 p.m. Two bushes were set on fire by fireworks.

8:45 p.m. Someone in a gas station was rude.

9:36 p.m. A caller was concerned that a pile of raw meat on the ground would attract a bear.

11:30 p.m. A wedding was loud and possibly involved fireworks.

11:35 p.m. A caller thought they saw a bear stand up.