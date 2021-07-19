Two Flathead Valley Residents Killed in July 16 Crashes

Two Flathead Valley residents died in separate accidents in Evergreen on July 16.

An 81-year-old Kalispell woman died after a crash with a semi truck and trailer along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on the morning of July 16.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the semi, driven by a man from Proctor, was traveling east along Highway 2 when the Kalispell driver attempted to turn left from Sager Lane onto the highway. The semi struck the vehicle on the driver’s side at the intersection.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. near the junction of Highway 2 and Montana Highway 35.

Later in the day, a 41-year-old Columbia Falls man died in a motorcycle crash also along Highway 2 in Evergreen.

A MHP press release stated that the man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 2 when another vehicle, driven by a Eureka resident, attempted to cross the highway and clipped the front of the motorcycle.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 2 and Cottonwood Drive. The motorcycle rider was thrown from the impact and died at the scene following serious head trauma.

There was no suspicion of alcohol, drugs or excessive speed involved in either accident.