1-800-Shredded

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

2:44 a.m. An arguing couple was just catching up.

6:29 a.m. A cow was outside its fence.

8:07 a.m.  A lawnmower ran over a phone book

10:33 a.m. Two friendly dogs followed someone home.

11:45 a.m. Someone asked why semis and cars had different speed limits.

12:06 p.m. Truck brakes were disturbing the peace

12:54 p.m. People were shooting into the river near rafters.

1:03 p.m. A caller wasn’t sure where he had left his gun.

2:22 p.m. A license plate was stolen and replaced with a different one.

3:09  p.m. Ducklings were stuck in a drain.

3:39 p.m. Ducklings were able to swim out the culverts and were slowly reuniting with their mother.

4:56 p.m. Cigarette butts were found on a non-smokers porch.

5:05 p.m. Someone had questions about riding horses through Kalispell.

6:25 p.m. A mother refused to break up a fight between siblings.

6:49 p.m. A stump was smoldering.

6:19 p.m. Someone’s dog threw up.

9:10 p.m. A caller who wanted to report a reckless driver no longer thought the driver was reckless.

10:07 p.m. A man was upset about being fired.

10:45 p.m. A caller though a neighbor’s loud music was intentional to keep everyone on the street up.

