Woman Drowns in Stillwater River, Investigation Underway

BILLINGS — Officials in south-central Montana are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the Stillwater River earlier this week.

Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem said someone reported a possible body in the river at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near a fishing access about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) north of Absarokee. Deputies found a body in a shallow portion of the river channel, Kem said.

An autopsy determined she drowned, Kem said. It’s believed she hadn’t been in the river for more than a few hours.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the Jeffrey’s Landing fishing access site on Tuesday morning that thinks they have relevant information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Officials are not going to release the woman’s name until family members are notified. The woman is not a resident of Stillwater County, the sheriff said.