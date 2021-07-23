Mr. Wiggles

Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

12:57 a.m. Someone was concerned a man was wiggling into traffic.

5:58 a.m. A caller put cat litter on a leaking jug of oil.

7:31 a.m. Someone stole a license plate from a trailer in the last six months.

7:46 a.m. A dog had a cut on its butt.

8:19 a.m. Someone who lost her cat was advised animal control treats cats as “free spirits.”

9:14 a.m. Someone dropped garbage off at the landfill.

9:57 p.m. A Helena officer passed along information that a potential caller from Olney had been asking about how to dissolve bones. 

2:28 p.m. A vehicle hit a bear.

5:18 p.m. Two German shepherds were in a pond.

7:30 p.m. Grandparents were not picking up the phone.

10:25 p.m. People were setting off fireworks over the highway.

