8:05 a.m. Six piggies returned home.

8:09 a.m. A tied up dog was crying.

10:00 a.m. A dog was chasing some geese.

10:04 a.m. A woman felt that a kenneled dog with water and shade was stressed out.

12:02 p.m. A pigmy goat was attacked by a pit bull.

5:52 p.m. Someone was concerned that the security at a festival was illegal.

6:53 p.m. A caller reported their son’s girlfriend stole a cat.

7:09 p.m. Parking at the rodeo was bad.

7:34 p.m. A trailer full of hay caught fire.