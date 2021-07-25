How Dare You

Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 17, 2021

7:16 a.m. A bagpiper was concerned about a couple sleeping in a car.

12:29 p.m. Someone was unsure what to do with the two horses they had caught.

2:19 p.m. A child was kicked out of the waterpark.

2:25 p.m. A “fancy mountain bike” was lost off a vehicle.

3:32 p.m. A car was parked where it shouldn’t have been.

4:25 p.m. A belligerent person was removed from an aircraft.

5:47 p.m. A man was suspiciously hanging around a parking lot.

6:58 p.m. A woman was concerned she hadn’t been able to reach her dog groomer in a week. The officer checked Facebook and advised the caller that dog groomer in question was taking time off after giving birth to her daughter.

9:35 p.m. A dog bit a person.

11:38 p.m. A festival attendee was insulted a security guard accused him of being drunk.

10:38 p.m. A man complaining about fireworks was mad that law enforcement never responded to his complaints.

10:40 p.m. Several kids were being loud.

11:39 p.m. A woman reporting a stolen rental car called back to let officers know her friend had taken their rental car to the music festival.

