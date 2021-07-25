How Dare You

7:16 a.m. A bagpiper was concerned about a couple sleeping in a car.
12:29 p.m. Someone was unsure what to do with the two horses they had caught.
2:19 p.m. A child was kicked out of the waterpark.
2:25 p.m. A “fancy mountain bike” was lost off a vehicle.
3:32 p.m. A car was parked where it shouldn’t have been.
4:25 p.m. A belligerent person was removed from an aircraft.
5:47 p.m. A man was suspiciously hanging around a parking lot.
6:58 p.m. A woman was concerned she hadn’t been able to reach her dog groomer in a week. The officer checked Facebook and advised the caller that dog groomer in question was taking time off after giving birth to her daughter.
9:35 p.m. A dog bit a person.
11:38 p.m. A festival attendee was insulted a security guard accused him of being drunk.
10:38 p.m. A man complaining about fireworks was mad that law enforcement never responded to his complaints.
10:40 p.m. Several kids were being loud.
11:39 p.m. A woman reporting a stolen rental car called back to let officers know her friend had taken their rental car to the music festival.