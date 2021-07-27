Law Enforcement Seeks Information on Two Suspected Arsons in Evergreen

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about two suspicious fires, believed to have been intentionally set, that were discovered and extinguished early Monday morning in Evergreen.

The sheriff’s office is also seeking information about a separate incident on July 23 that involved a reported assault with a weapon and shots fired in the Columbia Heights area near Columbia Falls.

Deputies responded to a suspicious fire on Bando Lane in Evergreen shortly after midnight on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. An initial investigation revealed the fire was likely started on purpose and had spread through some grass in the area. The Evergreen Fire Department was able to quickly put out the fire.

Then, at approximately 1:06 a.m., deputies responded to another suspicious fire at 1282 U.S. Highway 2 E. in Evergreen. The blaze also appeared to have been intentionally set and had caught a residential apartment complex on fire. Deputies were able to evacuate the residence, and Evergreen Fire extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Detectives are investigating both fires with help from the Flathead County Fire Investigation team. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to email information to tips@flathead.mt.gov or contact (406) 758-5600.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating a July 23 incident in which deputies were dispatched to the Columbia Heights area for a reported assault with a weapon.

According to a press release, the incident began as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot of Junction Gas and Grocery between two groups of people, one of which was reported to be two males sitting on mopeds. As the disturbance escalated, one of the males on the moped allegedly fire shots at the other group before the two men fled eastbound on the mopeds.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to email information to tips@flathead.mt.gov or contact (406) 758-5600.