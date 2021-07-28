Hit and Run

6:36 a.m. Two people were camping where they weren’t supposed to be.
8:45 a.m. Someone was concerned about getting rabies from a dead bat.
9:43 a.m. A 4-year-old called 911.
9:49 a.m. Someone found a gun.
2:31 p.m. A stolen bike was found with a different lock on it.
3:22 p.m. A dog killed someone’s quail.
3:22 p.m. A woman was bear sprayed.
3:57 p.m. A man who “looks like a bum” was cleaning up the sidewalk on his walk.
5:52 p.m. A dog ran into a police car.
7:04 p.m. An irate man apologized to dispatchers saying, “Sorry dude, it’s my 21st birthday and I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little hammered.”
7:46 p.m. Teens were fighting en masse.
9:30 p.m. Fireworks were set off.