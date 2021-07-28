Hit and Run

6:36 a.m. Two people were camping where they weren’t supposed to be.

8:45 a.m. Someone was concerned about getting rabies from a dead bat.

9:43 a.m. A 4-year-old called 911.

9:49 a.m. Someone found a gun.

2:31 p.m. A stolen bike was found with a different lock on it.

3:22 p.m. A dog killed someone’s quail.

3:22 p.m. A woman was bear sprayed.

3:57 p.m. A man who “looks like a bum” was cleaning up the sidewalk on his walk.

5:52 p.m. A dog ran into a police car.

7:04 p.m. An irate man apologized to dispatchers saying, “Sorry dude, it’s my 21st birthday and I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little hammered.”

7:46 p.m. Teens were fighting en masse.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks were set off.