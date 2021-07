8:47 a.m. Two pit bulls were at large.

9:12 a.m. A van was parked in the wrong direction.

11:12 a.m. A woman who adopted a puppy was not given the puppy.

11:16 a.m. A pit bull and a husky went on a crime spree.

1:57 p.m. Ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.

1:58 p.m. Tools were held hostage.

2:26 p.m. Someone forgot to put their truck in park when they jumped out of it to help the stranded ducklings.