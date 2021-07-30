Kalispell Resident Killed in ATV Crash

A 23-year-old Kalispell man died in a rollover crash in Meagher County on Thursday evening.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the driver from Kalispell was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV south along Spring Creek Road when the ATV exited the left-hand side of the roadway. The ATV rolled over, wedging the driver between two trees.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:51 p.m. along Spring Creek Road near Martinsdale. The driver sustained fatal injuries in the rollover.