Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Not Just for Deodorizing

By

3:49 p.m. Vehicles without handicap permits were parked in handicap spaces. 

3:51 p.m. Someone’s ex-girlfriend kept driving by his house. 

6:22 p.m. Two men might have been smoking meth near a fast food drive-through.

6:46 p.m. Someone was shooting off fireworks. 

7:52 p.m. A woman stole fake plants from a grocery store. 

10:05 p.m. Youths were lighting Axe body spray on fire and burning boxes. 

11:10 p.m.  A homeowner who suspected their gate had been ripped off the hinges discovered it had merely been lifted off its hinges. 

10:44 p.m. A dog went for a run. 

