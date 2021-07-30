Not Just for Deodorizing

3:49 p.m. Vehicles without handicap permits were parked in handicap spaces.

3:51 p.m. Someone’s ex-girlfriend kept driving by his house.

6:22 p.m. Two men might have been smoking meth near a fast food drive-through.

6:46 p.m. Someone was shooting off fireworks.

7:52 p.m. A woman stole fake plants from a grocery store.

10:05 p.m. Youths were lighting Axe body spray on fire and burning boxes.

11:10 p.m. A homeowner who suspected their gate had been ripped off the hinges discovered it had merely been lifted off its hinges.

10:44 p.m. A dog went for a run.