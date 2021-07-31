Bye Bye Birdy

12:06 a.m. Someone heard a truck “zooming down the street.”

7:54 a.m. A man was sitting in the road.

8:40 a.m. Someone was hallucinating that a group of people were breaking into her apartment.

10:27 a.m. Someone reported a kidnapping from 2009.

11:51 a.m. A cat was released from quarantine.

12:17 p.m. Fast driving and loud noises were reported.

2:42 p.m. A food delivery worker thought kids were following her.

3:40 p.m. Puppies were barking.

4:09 p.m. A child accidentally stabbed themself with an Epi-pen.

4:37 p.m. A man living in his van had permission to do so.

5:03 p.m. A man lying in the grass was asked to move, and is now sitting in an alley.

6:53 p.m. Dogs were heard barking on a butt dial.

6:07 p.m. A license plate was found at a fast food joint.

9:48 p.m. A woman on a 911 call screamed “I found him!” and hung up.

10:35 p.m. Someone stole Busch Light and Twisted Tea.

11:37 p.m. A gentleman near a church was scaring the birds away.