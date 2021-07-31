Bye Bye Birdy

12:06 a.m. Someone heard a truck “zooming down the street.”
7:54 a.m. A man was sitting in the road.
8:40 a.m. Someone was hallucinating that a group of people were breaking into her apartment.
10:27 a.m. Someone reported a kidnapping from 2009.
11:51 a.m. A cat was released from quarantine.
12:17 p.m. Fast driving and loud noises were reported.
2:42 p.m. A food delivery worker thought kids were following her.
3:40 p.m. Puppies were barking.
4:09 p.m. A child accidentally stabbed themself with an Epi-pen.
4:37 p.m. A man living in his van had permission to do so.
5:03 p.m. A man lying in the grass was asked to move, and is now sitting in an alley.
6:53 p.m. Dogs were heard barking on a butt dial.
6:07 p.m. A license plate was found at a fast food joint.
9:48 p.m. A woman on a 911 call screamed “I found him!” and hung up.
10:35 p.m. Someone stole Busch Light and Twisted Tea.
11:37 p.m. A gentleman near a church was scaring the birds away.