Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Bye Bye Birdy

12:06 a.m. Someone heard a truck “zooming down the street.”

7:54 a.m. A man was sitting in the road. 

8:40 a.m. Someone was hallucinating that a group of people were breaking into her apartment. 

10:27 a.m. Someone reported a kidnapping from 2009. 

11:51 a.m. A cat was released from quarantine. 

12:17 p.m.  Fast driving and loud noises were reported. 

2:42 p.m.  A food delivery worker thought kids were following her. 

3:40 p.m. Puppies were barking.

4:09 p.m. A child accidentally stabbed themself with an Epi-pen. 

4:37 p.m. A man living in his van had permission to do so. 

5:03 p.m. A man lying in the grass was asked to move, and is now sitting in an alley. 

6:53 p.m. Dogs were heard barking on a butt dial. 

6:07 p.m. A license plate was found at a fast food joint. 

9:48 p.m. A woman on a 911 call screamed “I found him!” and hung up. 

10:35 p.m. Someone stole Busch Light and Twisted Tea. 

11:37 p.m. A gentleman near a church was scaring the birds away. 

