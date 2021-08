12:20 a.m. A man scratched by a cat “borrowed” a kid’s bike to get to the hospital.

11:54 a.m. A dog was chasing a cat.

2:50 p.m. A man who was propositioned was offended.

5:14 p.m. A suspicious male taking photos in the bathroom was just “taking pictures of the tile to capture the face of God.”

7:31 p.m. Dogs were barking.

8:00 p.m. A dollar store laundry basket was stolen.

10:06 p.m. A man lying in a parking lot was just taking a nap.