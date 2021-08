12:23 a.m. Groups of people were hanging out in a parking lot.

12:56 a.m. A trashcan was on fire.

2:52 p.m. Someone assembling a car seat accidentally called 911.

4:35 p.m. A dog spent the day moaning.

5:00 p.m. Garbage was dumped next to a garbage can.

6:15 p.m. A bearded man was arguing with the voices in his head.

6:29 p.m. Someone stabbed a tire.

8:54 p.m. A sprinkler has been watering the boulevard for two days.

10:41 p.m. Two men stole beer.