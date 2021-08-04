I’ll Be Honest With You

Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 26, 2021

2:40 p.m. Someone backed into a fire truck.  

2:43 p.m. A woman who called 911 to report her missing 5-year-old son found him 96 seconds later. 

5:03 p.m. Someone called 911 from the lobby of the police department.

5:36 p.m. A black truck was tailgating and blowing black smoke. 

6:12 p.m. A big buck vanished between a worried neighbor’s two phone calls to law enforcement.

7:05 p.m. Someone anonymously reporting a drug deal was worried the dealers would turn their German Shepherd loose. 

7:29 p.m.  A cat was headed east. 

7:53 p.m. A teenager’s mom made her fess up to stealing an eyebrow pencil from a store and pay for it. 

7:50 p.m. Cows were outside of their fence. 

10:16 p.m. An intoxicated man let dispatchers know he was a moron.  

