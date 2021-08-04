I’ll Be Honest With You

2:40 p.m. Someone backed into a fire truck.

2:43 p.m. A woman who called 911 to report her missing 5-year-old son found him 96 seconds later.

5:03 p.m. Someone called 911 from the lobby of the police department.

5:36 p.m. A black truck was tailgating and blowing black smoke.

6:12 p.m. A big buck vanished between a worried neighbor’s two phone calls to law enforcement.

7:05 p.m. Someone anonymously reporting a drug deal was worried the dealers would turn their German Shepherd loose.

7:29 p.m. A cat was headed east.

7:53 p.m. A teenager’s mom made her fess up to stealing an eyebrow pencil from a store and pay for it.

7:50 p.m. Cows were outside of their fence.

10:16 p.m. An intoxicated man let dispatchers know he was a moron.