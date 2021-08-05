1:15 a.m. A man tried to outrun law enforcement on a scooter.

3:23 a.m. Someone shining a flashlight into the windows of a restaurant was “making a monument of some sort.”

3:42 a.m. An open garage door was closed.

3:57 a.m. A woman was concerned the newspaper deliveryman had rung the doorbell.

5:35 a.m. A pile of clothing was found on the ground.

7:01 a.m. A Caterpillar skid steer loader was stolen.

10:18 a.m. A parked Honda civic was run over by another vehicle.

11:23 a.m. Someone parked their car in a “cockeyed position.”

11:40 a.m. AAA saved a vehicle stuck in a drive through.

3:25 p.m. A package from an unknown sender in New York contained a busted up cellphone.

3:06 p.m. Someone didn’t know the number of their stolen cell phone.

4:44 p.m. “Creepy druggies” were yelling at each other.

7:39 p.m. A woman who test drove a vehicle did not return it.

9:33 p.m. A blind dog almost fell into a construction area.

11:31 p.m. A female was hiding behind a big trash can.