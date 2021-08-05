Kalispell Man Arrested for Assault on a Peace Officer

A 28-year-old Kalispell man was arrested on Aug. 4 after trespassing on a Kalispell property, refusing to leave and threatening to shoot law enforcement, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s office.

Kasmir Ray Spilis has pending charges of assault on a peace officer, burglary, criminal mischief and violating probation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at 1839 Stag Lane in Kalispell at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 4. The reporting party said a male family member had broken into the residence and refused to leave.

After deputies spoke to Spilis, he refused to leave the property, barricaded himself inside the residence and had access to firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies attempted communication, authorities said Spilis’ behavior escalated, including threatening to shoot law enforcement.

The Flathead Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene and safely apprehended the suspect at about 9 p.m. Spilis was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center. Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, Kalispell Police Department and South Kalispell Fire responded to assist.