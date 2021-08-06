2:18 a.m. A man was lying in a field by a gas station.

4:21 a.m. A woman was hiding by some flower pots.

7:14 a.m. A man was sleeping under a rock.

9:00 a.m. Someone called 911 to ask what time it was.

2:43 p.m. A woman paid for a freezer using Venmo a month ago and had yet to receive the freezer.

3:08 p.m. Someone asked if they could have an abandoned Lexus they found.

3:24 p.m. A man believed his girlfriend put a tracking device in his vehicle.

3:39 p.m. Someone who called to report a woman abandoning a child in a car realized the woman was simply returning her shopping cart.

7:44 p.m. A slowly swerving car was driven by a man in a cowboy hat.

9:28 p.m. A man was napping in a parking lot.