Kalispell Approves Slate of High-Density Housing

The Kalispell City Council approved two separate housing developments totaling more than 500 units, including single-family residences, townhouses and cottages, at its Aug. 2 meeting.

Located just west of the Kalispell Bypass near the Foys Lake Road interchange, the Mountain View development will be a high-density project consisting of 407 total dwelling units, including 225 single-family lots, 16 cottage lots and 166 townhome lots, along with 49 acres of open space with a 5-acre park area. There’s also potential for community gardens in the green space, and the property will be under a homeowners association agreement.

The 139-acre property was originally annexed with a different Planned Unit Development (PUD) called Willow Creek, but it has since expired and the area has been referred to as the “Kalispell scar” after the development failed.

Councilors praised the development’s diverse mix of housing types, including the smaller cottage-style houses, which are beginning to trend in the valley.

“It’s nice to see this piece of property described as a scar being able to go through and turn it into something very nice (and) very useable,” Councilor Chad Graham said. “It looks like it’s taking the next step in development of cottage lots … I think the trend for construction is doing more stuff like this.”

The property has two water lines extending from the north and south, although the north line cannot be used because of pressure issues. Engineers are working to create a middle pressure zone to accommodate the units.

Council also approved phases 3 and 4 for a separate 125-unit project with Meadows Edge LLC located at 1120 Farm to Market Rd. The 55-acre lot will have residential lots, including townhomes and single-family lots, combined with mixed-use commercial.

“I like this proposal and the incorporation of townhomes and I really like incorporation of mixed use and commercial as part of this project,” Councilor Ryan Hunter said.