8:23 a.m. A man hitting himself was just trying to stop a cough.

8:55 p.m. A pony-tailed man was yelling about Antifa

10:52 a.m. Two dogs in a vehicle did not appear to be in distress.

2:23 p.m. A woman suspected her windshield had been shot because the auto parts worker told her it didn’t look like a rock chip.

2:40 p.m. An overstuffed armchair was picked up by the wrong person

4:00 p.m. A two-year-old figured out how to unlock the front door and got out.

10:19 p.m. A woman at a gas station stole beer, drank it in the bathroom and then left.