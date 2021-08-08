Teach Him a Lesson

12:22 a.m. Two girls ding-dong-ditched an apartment.

12:41 a.m. Males hitting a tree with a baseball bat were advised to make better choices.

10:12 a.m. A man jumped over a porch and was doing measurements without permission.

2:51 p.m. After a car drove by her house 10 times, a woman called to report that she wasn’t scared and understood it wasn’t a crime.

4:31 p.m. A dog was yipping.

5:00 p.m. Someone reported a naked man in a van. Officers found the man to be shirtless but otherwise clothed.

7:52 p.m. A boy came home with a baseball bat that wasn’t his, and his father wanted law enforcement to “cuff him up, take him back to the field and make him return it.”

7:59 p.m. Someone reported their bike was stolen and replaced by one with flat tires.

8:37 p.m. Someone asked for a screwdriver to start her vehicle as her key was missing.

9:06 p.m. A woman was concerned her son would steal her bike.