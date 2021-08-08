Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, July 30, 2021

Teach Him a Lesson

By

12:22 a.m. Two girls ding-dong-ditched an apartment.  

12:41 a.m. Males hitting a tree with a baseball bat were advised to make better choices. 

10:12 a.m. A man jumped over a porch and was doing measurements without permission.

2:51 p.m. After a car drove by her house 10 times, a woman called to report that she wasn’t scared and understood it wasn’t a crime.  

4:31 p.m. A dog was yipping. 

5:00 p.m. Someone reported a naked man in a van. Officers found the man to be shirtless but otherwise clothed. 

7:52 p.m. A boy came home with a baseball bat that wasn’t his, and his father wanted law enforcement to “cuff him up, take him back to the field and make him return it.”

7:59 p.m. Someone reported their bike was stolen and replaced by one with flat tires.  

8:37 p.m. Someone asked for a screwdriver to start her vehicle as her key was missing.

9:06 p.m. A woman was concerned her son would steal her bike. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.