Billings Police Investigate Fatal Shooting, Suspect Unknown

BILLINGS — Police in Billings are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in which a suspect has not been identified, officials said Monday.
Officers responding to a reported shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement. The victim’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.