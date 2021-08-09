Billings Police Investigate Fatal Shooting, Suspect Unknown

BILLINGS — Police in Billings are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in which a suspect has not been identified, officials said Monday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement. The victim’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.