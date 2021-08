2:09 a.m. A sleeping man was woken up.

9:51 a.m. Bear scat was found “from one end of the sidewalk to the other.”

4:17 p.m. A deer was dispatched.

4:37 p.m. Someone reported a neighbor was shooting birds and leaving them under his bird feeder.

9:00 p.m. Two moms were battling over their respective 6-year-olds’ behavior.

9:11 p.m. Three kids pushed over a porta-pottie.