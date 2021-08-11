Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Just Hit Snooze

8:22 a.m. A man was cranky when his partner left for work and woke him up. 

10:13 a.m. Pop was poured on a truck. 

12:17 p.m. A tabby cat with a bell was out wandering.   

3:20 p.m.  Children were laughing and eating popsicles. 

4:20 p.m. A pitbull charged a shih tzu.

5:17 p.m. Someone accidentally kicked a hospital security guard.   

5:44 p.m. Someone who stole a washer and dryer made their getaway in a yellow school bus. 

7:45 p.m. A man with an axe and hunting knife was just out walking in a construction zone. 

7:53 p.m. A man requested help dispatching a deer hit by a car because he didn’t “have a tire iron.”

8:05 p.m. Two rottweilers were urinating on trees in every yard they passed. 

11:28 p.m. Someone was smoking a joint. 

