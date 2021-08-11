Market Trends: Whitefish Area

Whether you are considering buying or selling in the Whitefish area, “pickins are slim.” Folks considering selling, at these hard-to-turn-down prices, often consider what is next for them — can they afford to buy (and maybe rent) another place nearby? Those looking to buy often have little (if any) time to tire-kick — homes are under contract before many even see the listings.

A case in point is this week’s chart, a quarter-century 3D listing history of the 2+ bedroom SFRs recently active (and possibly under contract) within the Whitefish area. Years are listed on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. List prices would’ve been on the right vertical axis, in thousands of dollars, but I deleted them to obscure past sold prices. Green polygons show listings successfully closed, reds expired, oranges cancelled, blues are active and teal are active under contract. The black vertical lines within polygons show the contract date. Takeaways: most are already under contract and did so very quickly, and prices are way up from the past.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.