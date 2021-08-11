Podcast: The Drinks Issue

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Every summer the Flathead Beacon features its annual drink issue, where reporters are out into the valley to find most interesting stories about coffee, spirits, wine and anything else that can be enjoyed in a cup, glass or mug.

This year’s Drinks Issue includes a look at Montana Coffee Traders, Portal Spirits Distillery, the history behind Boba Tea and profiles cocktail creator who designed the menus at Abruzzo, Tupello Grill and Jalisco Cantina. In addition, staff writer Maggie Dresser previews the state’s inaugural wine festival which will take place in Columbia Falls this weekend.

To dive deeper into the world of wine, sommelier Jacob Eubank joins host Micah Drew to talk about the upcoming festival, provide his take on the local wine scene and offer up some suggestions for summer sipping.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the effect last weekend’s rain had on the fires in the region, and the new home of the Glacier Queer Alliance.

Jacob Eubank can be found online at https://vinumunicornis.com/ and on Instagram here.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.