Libby’s Ryggs Johnston Advances to U.S. Amateur’s Round of 64

OAKMONT, Pa. — Libby golfer Ryggs Johnston finished 42nd over the first two rounds of the U.S. Amateur tournament, earning him a slot in match play beginning Thursday morning at Oakmont Country Club.

Johnston, who shot back-to-back rounds of 71, will face Matthew Sharpstene of Charlotte, North Carolina, at 6:20 a.m. (MT). Sharpstene tied for 20th with a 75-64—139 and is seeded 23rd.

In all, 64 golfers qualified for match play. Billings’ Joey Moore was 6-over-par and failed to make the cut.

Johnston just completed his sophomore year at Arizona State, where he finished third in the NCAA meet. His 63 at the tournament on May 29 is tied with Phil Mickelson for the second-best round ever shot by an ASU golfer at national event.

Johnston won four consecutive state titles for Libby High School.