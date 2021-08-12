Missoula Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man Who Fired Shot

MISSOULA — A Missoula police officer shot and killed a 21-year-old man who fled a traffic stop, led the officer on a pursuit through the city and then fired a gun at the officer, police said Thursday.

The incident began in the early morning hours Thursday when the officer stopped a vehicle because the suspect was believed to be driving under the influence.

“During the stop, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee,” police said in a statement. “The pursuit came though Missoula, including the downtown area, where the driver posed a public safety risk, which included traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop for red lights and stop signs.”

At one point, pedestrians were put at risk while crossing the street at a crosswalk, police said.

When the pursuit ended, the suspect fired a handgun and the officer returned fire, police said in a statement.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said police could not release any further information.

The name of the officer, who has three years of law enforcement experience, has not been released. Officials did not say if the officer was injured.