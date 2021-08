10:40 a.m. Someone was concerned their neighbor’s sprinkler was still on.

12:39 p.m. Two cars were broken into but only a pair of sunglasses was taken.

3:36 p.m. A distraught neighbor was kicking and cursing but not at anyone in particular.

3:44 p.m. A man was outside drinking a beer.

6:03 p.m. A neighbor pushed over lumber leaning against a fence and broke one of the pieces.

9:35 p.m. A caller was concerned about a woman walking next to the road.