Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Heeeee’s Out!

12:36 a.m. Four people were beating on a stop sign and then stopped in order to beat on their own car.  

8:15 a.m. A 4-year-old grabbed the phone and accidentally called 911. 

9:55 a.m. A scammer told a woman she was part of a drug ring and needed money, prompting the woman to buy $9,000 in gift cards. 

10:19 a.m. A fired employee was accused of stealing a $350 level from a job site, but the level was later found in a vehicle. 

10:51 a.m. Someone had a bat in their house. 

11:41 a.m. A fawn was trapped inside a baseball field. 

11:45 a.m. A feral cat was living underneath a porch.  

