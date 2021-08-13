Heeeee’s Out!

12:36 a.m. Four people were beating on a stop sign and then stopped in order to beat on their own car.

8:15 a.m. A 4-year-old grabbed the phone and accidentally called 911.

9:55 a.m. A scammer told a woman she was part of a drug ring and needed money, prompting the woman to buy $9,000 in gift cards.

10:19 a.m. A fired employee was accused of stealing a $350 level from a job site, but the level was later found in a vehicle.

10:51 a.m. Someone had a bat in their house.

11:41 a.m. A fawn was trapped inside a baseball field.

11:45 a.m. A feral cat was living underneath a porch.