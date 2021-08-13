Missing Kayaker Recovered from Flathead Lake

The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from Flathead Lake on Thursday after he was reported missing on Aug. 10 near West Shore State Park, according to Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team, found the kayaker deceased. He has been identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Lockwood of Somers.

Officials believe the cause of death is drowning. The body was sent to the Montana State Forensic Lab for further investigation.

Officials previously indicated Lockwood was 24 years old. He is 29 years old.

According to an earlier report, Lockwood was with another male kayaker, who said large waves flipped their boats when his friend became submerged. Two other males swam from the shore to assist but were unsuccessful in rescuing Lockwood. A private boater rescued the three other males and brought them to shore.

Neither kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

“The waves and no life jacket are the major contributing factors,” Bell said on Wednesday.

“In the main part of the lake it was very rough,” Bell added. “That’s the second roughest I’ve seen on the lake. The waves were probably a foot-and-a-half to 2-foot waves. In a kayak, that’s pretty bad.”

Following the dispatched call, ALERT Air Ambulance, Two Bear Air and ground ambulance responded to the scene, in addition to the Flathead County and Lake County sheriff’s offices. The companion kayaker who capsized was uninjured but was examined by medical providers.

Law enforcement reminds recreationists to wear life jackets on the water.