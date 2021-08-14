8:33 a.m. A bull was acting aggressively.

9:24 a.m. Someone wanted to know how many pigs their neighbor could have and what the rules were for selling them.

10:27 a.m. Two horses were in a yard.

11:24 a.m. Someone reported a potential mobile meth lab behind a grocery store.

3:13 p.m. A man was trying to hike to Canada.

3:59 p.m. A woman who adopted a new husky thought it might have a contagious virus, but hung up when the responding officer said it was her responsibility to take it to the vet.

4:24 p.m. Two pit bulls killed at least four chickens.

6:44 p.m. Someone on an accidental 911 call asked, “Do you think she wants the normal size or a large?”

8:38 p.m. A caller reported a bike had been left in the bushes, but didn’t expect officers to check it out while it was raining.

9:29 p.m. A baby cooing and a piano lullaby were heard on a 911 misdial.