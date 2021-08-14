8:33 a.m. A bull was acting aggressively.
9:24 a.m. Someone wanted to know how many pigs their neighbor could have and what the rules were for selling them.
10:27 a.m. Two horses were in a yard.
11:24 a.m. Someone reported a potential mobile meth lab behind a grocery store.
3:13 p.m. A man was trying to hike to Canada.
3:59 p.m. A woman who adopted a new husky thought it might have a contagious virus, but hung up when the responding officer said it was her responsibility to take it to the vet.
4:24 p.m. Two pit bulls killed at least four chickens.
6:44 p.m. Someone on an accidental 911 call asked, “Do you think she wants the normal size or a large?”
8:38 p.m. A caller reported a bike had been left in the bushes, but didn’t expect officers to check it out while it was raining.
9:29 p.m. A baby cooing and a piano lullaby were heard on a 911 misdial.