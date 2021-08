2:59 a.m. Someone thought it was strange that two men were out for a walk in the rain so early.

8:50 a.m. A man on the street told a woman she needed to be executed for witchcraft.

9:14 a.m. Neighbors were doing what they were supposed to be doing.

9:15 a.m. A man was trapping bunnies and wanted to know if he could let them go in the woods.

10:55 a.m. A puppy was playing frogger in traffic.