COVID Rising

The Flathead Valley has seen a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, with the number of hospitalizations on August 12 and 13 just below the single-day record seen last November during the pandemic’s peak. Logan Health reports its adult care capacity has been exceeded and it’s likely the current surge in cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, has yet to hit a peak.

Flathead Beacon managing editor Myers Reece routinely talks with local hospital and health department officials to stay updated status of the virus in the valley and joined host Micah Drew to share the latest statistics and worries from around the valley.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including new COVID-19 restrictions on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, the Flathead’s new minor league baseball team and Waterton-Glacier’s joint status as a fully certified International Dark Sky Park. Read about these stories and more in this week’s edition of the Flathead Beacon.

