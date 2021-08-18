Not Where I Left That

1:26 a.m. Someone moved a bike to the other side of a yard.

7:46 a.m. A fawn walked away from a car accident.

9:42 a.m. Three kids on a roof were throwing things at cars.

9:50 a.m. A man’s car was flagged as a stolen vehicle and impounded although he had the bill of sale for the vehicle.

12:04 p.m. Someone stole a skateboard.

12:15 p.m. A child left in a car was not in distress.

12:58 p.m. Known tweakers were walking in the park.

5:55 p.m. A caller told dispatch to call a nearby officer who was not doing his job.

6:40 p.m. A police officer writing parking tickets was accused of harassment.

8:30 p.m. LGBT+ and “LOST” sticker were repeatedly placed over Trump signs.

10:38 p.m. A truck parked in the middle of the road was just pulled over to watch the meteor shower.