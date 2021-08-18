Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Not Where I Left That

By

1:26 a.m. Someone moved a bike to the other side of a yard.  

7:46 a.m. A fawn walked away from a car accident. 

9:42 a.m. Three kids on a roof were throwing things at cars. 

9:50 a.m. A man’s car was flagged as a stolen vehicle and impounded although he had the bill of sale for the vehicle.    

12:04 p.m. Someone stole a skateboard. 

12:15 p.m.  A child left in a car was not in distress. 

12:58 p.m. Known tweakers were walking in the park. 

5:55 p.m. A caller told dispatch to call a nearby officer who was not doing his job. 

6:40 p.m. A police officer writing parking tickets was accused of harassment. 

8:30 p.m. LGBT+ and “LOST” sticker were repeatedly placed over Trump signs. 

10:38 p.m. A truck parked in the middle of the road was just pulled over to watch the meteor shower. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.