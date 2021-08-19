Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Egged On

By

6:21 a.m.  A laptop case was found in the road.  

7:27 p.m. Someone was concerned that a camper van conversion had a BBQ grill strapped to the back and was staying too long in a parking lot. 

7:45 a.m.  A kid driving to college accidentally dialed 911. 

9:45 a.m. A small straw and small plastic knife were thrown out near a neighbor’s truck.

9:48 a.m. Dogs were at large.   

11:03 a.m. A caller reported that a fellow employee was recently arrested and left their school bus in the parking lot. 

2:18 p.m. A caller pulled onto the Kalispell Bypass and lost a full-size mattress sometime within the last half-hour. 

4:19 p.m. A man unsure of how his new car worked accidentally called 911 when he pressed a button on his mirror. 

7:58 p.m. A car ran out of gas, but the driver was working on a plan. 

10:13 p.m. A police officer who put out a small garage fire inadvertently inhaled smoke. 

11:47 p.m. Drugs were found. 

11:36 p.m. A woman whose house had been egged once before arrived home to find her house egged yet again. 

