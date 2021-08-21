Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 13, 2021

Do You Have the Good Stuff?

9:31 a.m. An older youth was attempting to hooky-bob behind a car on his skateboard.

3:09 p.m. A suspicious looking drug deal turned out to be a two people bagging up huckleberries. 

3:31 p.m. A man helped himself to the produce at a grocery store.  

3:44 p.m. A man in a Hawaiian shirt skateboarded away from a grocery store with a stolen case of Coors. 

8:30 p.m. A German shepherd was upsetting a child.  

8:36 p.m. Someone reported that a branch was clearly sawn off a tree in their yard.  

10:38 p.m. A man was yelling about executions and how they were going to happen. 

10:48 p.m. Three vehicles were spinning brodies. 

