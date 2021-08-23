Hungry Horse Man Arrested for Assault With a Weapon at Dam Town Tavern

A Hungry Horse man was arrested at the Dam Town Tavern on Saturday, Aug. 21 following a report of a disturbance with a weapon and a possible shot fired.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Daniel Christopher Walker, 33, in possession of a handgun and placed him under arrest for assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol after officers interviewed parties involved.

Walker is currently in the Flathead County Detention Center, as of Aug. 23, awaiting charges by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.