1:30 a.m. “Weird things” were happening in a neighborhood.

10:37 a.m. A tattoo artist giving out tattoos at a park pavilion decided to move to a more appropriate location.

12:28 p.m. When dispatch identified as 911 a male said “I don’t believe you” and hung up.

12:33 p.m. A possible street race went down.

6:25 p.m. A man drove off with his gun on the top of his truck and isn’t sure where it fell off.