Browning Man Sentenced for Kidnapping, Strangling Woman

A Browning man who admitted to kidnapping a woman and strangling her in two separate assaults in 2020 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Nash Devine Angel Ingraham, 19, pleaded guilty on May 13 to kidnapping and to strangulation of partner.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Feb. 10, 2020, the victim met up with Ingraham in Browning. She then left Ingraham’s house and went to a friend’s place to sleep. Ingraham arrived at the friend’s house the next morning, grabbed the victim out of bed, forced her out of the house and then force-marched her across Browning, assaulting her along the way.

Ingraham then took the victim to his house where he continued to assault her. Law enforcement officers went to Ingraham’s house looking for the victim, but the family refused to open the door. When officers responded to the house a third time, the victim exited the house and officers observed her injuries.

Prosecutors further alleged that Ingraham strangled the victim on a separate occasion at a Browning residence, where he had held her for about four days. The victim was hospitalized and reported the assault.