Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Can’t Sit Down

By

10:26 a.m. A dog with a butt wound was wandering a construction site. 

10:53 a.m. Fictitious plates were removed from a vehicle. 

12:44 p.m. The driver of a truck threw a green cup out the window. 

2:14 p.m. The license plates on a car were switched. 

6:40 p.m.  Someone was distraught over the parking situation near the football fields. 

7:33 p.m. A horse was walking around the neighborhood.    

9:18 p.m. A black bear was running westbound through a neighborhood. 

9:59 p.m. Marley the puggle couldn’t be located.   

10:48 p.m. A couple locked their keys in their car at the fairgrounds. 

