Can’t Sit Down

10:26 a.m. A dog with a butt wound was wandering a construction site.

10:53 a.m. Fictitious plates were removed from a vehicle.

12:44 p.m. The driver of a truck threw a green cup out the window.

2:14 p.m. The license plates on a car were switched.

6:40 p.m. Someone was distraught over the parking situation near the football fields.

7:33 p.m. A horse was walking around the neighborhood.

9:18 p.m. A black bear was running westbound through a neighborhood.

9:59 p.m. Marley the puggle couldn’t be located.

10:48 p.m. A couple locked their keys in their car at the fairgrounds.