Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Here Kitty Kitty

By

8:27 a.m. A very elderly St. Bernard that was struggling to walk was prohibiting a man from getting to his running vehicle.   

8:49 a.m. Someone called 911 asking for help backing their trailer out of a car wash.  

12:40 p.m. A caller fell victim to a fraud scheme and purchased 13 $500 gift cards to “refill his account” 

3:34 p.m. A “drug deal” turned out to be someone needing a tow. 

4:22 p.m. Someone was dumping their cat’s litter box on the neighbor’s property. 

6:11 p.m. A man stole an entire stack of jeans. 

6:14 p.m. A van kept parking underneath a “no parking” sign. 

7:30 p.m. A mom left a child alone at the fairgrounds for almost a minute.  

7:45 p.m. Troublesome youths were caught trying to steal a neighbor’s cat. 

9:04 p.m. A bent traffic cone was lying in the middle of the road. 

