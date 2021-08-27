Here Kitty Kitty

8:27 a.m. A very elderly St. Bernard that was struggling to walk was prohibiting a man from getting to his running vehicle.
8:49 a.m. Someone called 911 asking for help backing their trailer out of a car wash.
12:40 p.m. A caller fell victim to a fraud scheme and purchased 13 $500 gift cards to “refill his account”
3:34 p.m. A “drug deal” turned out to be someone needing a tow.
4:22 p.m. Someone was dumping their cat’s litter box on the neighbor’s property.
6:11 p.m. A man stole an entire stack of jeans.
6:14 p.m. A van kept parking underneath a “no parking” sign.
7:30 p.m. A mom left a child alone at the fairgrounds for almost a minute.
7:45 p.m. Troublesome youths were caught trying to steal a neighbor’s cat.
9:04 p.m. A bent traffic cone was lying in the middle of the road.