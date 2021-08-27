Here Kitty Kitty

8:27 a.m. A very elderly St. Bernard that was struggling to walk was prohibiting a man from getting to his running vehicle.

8:49 a.m. Someone called 911 asking for help backing their trailer out of a car wash.

12:40 p.m. A caller fell victim to a fraud scheme and purchased 13 $500 gift cards to “refill his account”

3:34 p.m. A “drug deal” turned out to be someone needing a tow.

4:22 p.m. Someone was dumping their cat’s litter box on the neighbor’s property.

6:11 p.m. A man stole an entire stack of jeans.

6:14 p.m. A van kept parking underneath a “no parking” sign.

7:30 p.m. A mom left a child alone at the fairgrounds for almost a minute.

7:45 p.m. Troublesome youths were caught trying to steal a neighbor’s cat.

9:04 p.m. A bent traffic cone was lying in the middle of the road.